€35m-rated defender in tug-of-war between Tottenham and Aston Villa

With just over a month left of the current transfer window, both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa appear intent on landing the same player.

According to CaughtOffside sources, AC Milan are progressing in talks with Tottenham as they look to complete the transfer of Emerson Royal.

The North Londoners had set a reasonable price tag of €20m for the 25-year-old Brazilian right-back, with the Rossoneri believed to have come back to the negotiating table with a new offer of €18m.

With Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus also reportedly interested, Milan will need to move quickly.

Should Emerson Royal move on as expected, given that he doesn’t appear to have a future in North London, Spurs are planning to make a move for Fiorentina’s brilliant Michael Kayode.

Coach, Ange Postecoglou, appreciates the talents of the 20-year-old Italian right-back, and CaughtOffside sources understand that the Serie A club are ready to listen to offers of about €35m for him.

Aston Villa already made an opening offer of €14m for Kayode which was rejected out of hand, but they too remain interested in the player in case Matty Cash leaves.