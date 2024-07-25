“Destined to leave” – Journalist provides worrying update on Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is yet to make a new signing in the transfer window this summer.

The Red have been quiet and have watched their Premier League rivals make moves in the market.

All the big Premier League clubs have made a signing but Liverpool are still considering their options.

In terms of outgoings, there is one Liverpool star who faces an uncertain future at the club and that is Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool and his exit at the end of next season is looking highly likely.

The 211-goal Liverpool attacker has been the pillar of the club’s success in the last five years.

However, journalist Ian Doyle has reported in Liverpool Echo that the Liverpool star is destined to leave the club at the end of next season.

He wrote:

“Maybe fans have reconciled themselves with the fact Salah is destined to leave at the end of the campaign, with Saudi Arabia still his most likely next destination.

“Yes, the player has shown no signs of slowing down in recent seasons but, given Salah will be 33 next summer, even his carefully-managed fitness routine cannot defy the impact of time, particularly in the intensity of the Premier League.

“That Liverpool are scouring for a wide forward this summer indicates they are also considering life after Salah, whether that be next season or the one after that. A succession plan will be required and the Reds’ recruitment team would rather be ahead of that particular curve.

“Mind you, should Salah sign another contract extension at Anfield, nobody will complain. But the signs are starting to point towards an acceptance the Egyptian King will soon abdicate his Anfield throne.”

This might be difficult for the Liverpool faithful to accept as Salah has been the first name on the team sheet for a long time.

The Egyptian has helped the club win the Premier League and the Champions League titles and his contribution in all the success Liverpool have had has been huge.

Liverpool should starting thinking about Salah’s replacement

The Reds will now have to prepare for life without the prolific goal scorer and make a plan to replace him.

They may not find a player as creative or as ruthless in front of goal as Salah since he is truly one of a kind and his record for the Merseyside club will be difficult to match.

Two other stars, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, have also entered the final year of their contract at the club and the Reds appear to be more concerned about extending the contracts of those players than the Egyptian attacker.