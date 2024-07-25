Manchester United could now reportedly be in with the chance of signing Denzel Dumfries in a swap deal with Inter Milan that would see Aaron Wan-Bissaka move in the opposite direction.

Man Utd would surely do well to bring in an upgrade at right-back, as Wan-Bissaka quite clearly looks like a player who isn’t quite up to the standard required for a club of their ambition, whereas Dumfries really could be, based on the fine form he’s shown for Inter and for the Dutch national team in recent times.

With Wan-Bissaka rejecting the chance to move to West Ham United, it now seems intermediaries are discussing the prospect of the former Crystal Palace defender moving to Inter, which would be his preference, in exchange for Dumfries, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of these talks will be, and if things will soon advance to something more concrete between the players and clubs involved, but one imagines there’ll be plenty of Red Devils supporters hoping that something can happen here.

Dumfries transfer looks ideal for Manchester United

Dumfries is a top attacking player from full-back, so seems ideal to improve Erik ten Hag’s side’s quality on the ball, which will surely be crucial for the Dutch tactician as he looks to work harder on implementing a better style of play than we’ve seen from his teams so far during his Old Trafford reign.

Wan-Bissaka just doesn’t have that kind of quality on the ball, even if he’s a solid defender, while Diogo Dalot has shown some promise but just isn’t quite at that elite level, and might be better utilised as a squad player.

Other right-backs like Jeremie Frimpong and Vanderson have been looked at by United, but it now seems an opportunity to sign Dumfries has presented itself in a deal that could benefit all parties involved.