Expensive Ugarte fee sees Man United turn their attention to Sporting midfielder

Man United remain active in the transfer market as they look to capitalise on some good transfer conditions on certain players.

This summer window has already seen a lot of movement between clubs as each fights to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Notwithstanding the usual contractual issues with some players coming to the end of their deals and whose clubs are likely to let go if they see a willingness from the player to depart, FFP has added another layer of uncertainty to the mix.

It’s meant clubs having to get rid of players that potentially still had a future with them, because banking their transfer fee offers the club some more headroom and ability to work in the market place.

Pricing players even on the slightly expensive side now is going to see many end up staying put.

Man United not interested in Ugarte at present

Rumours that Man United were potentially on the verge of bringing Paris Saint-Germain’s brilliant midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, to Old Trafford have been shown to be wide of the mark, with Football Transfers noting that not only have the French giants not received any bids, but their €70m asking price is too dear for the Red Devils.

Furthermore, the outlet suggest that, in fact, United will now turn their attention to Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand.

Though PSG are not thought to need to sell Ugarte, they appear to be willing to do so given that they’ve put a price on him.

Unlike in previous windows, however, United are not going to be held to ransom and pay what they believe is over the odds for any player.