Tottenham have been in contact with Manchester City transfer target’s agents

Tottenham have been in contact with the agents of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze since February, according to Fabrizio Romano, who says all the top clubs in the Premier League have an interest in the England international.

Manchester City were also keen on Eze last summer, and it seems there remains a great deal of interest from top clubs in signing him this year, though so far there have been no bids, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

Eze looks like he’d surely be a fine signing for a number of top clubs, so it makes sense that Romano thinks they’re all keen on him, though it’s perhaps surprising that this hasn’t led to anything more concrete in terms of an approach to Palace yet.

Eze transfer: Fabrizio Romano’s update on the Crystal Palace star’s future

“I’ve been asked by a few fans for an update on Eberechi Eze, who has attracted plenty of links and speculation after his excellent form for Crystal Palace, which also saw him make it into the England squad for Euro 2024,” Romano said.

“The situation is this: all the big clubs in Premier League have been monitoring Eze, really all of them. But at the moment, Palace have not received any formal proposal, so let’s see if that changes soon.

“Man City had Eze on their list already last summer, while Tottenham have been in contact with his agents since February – the interest is absolutely still there but again, no bids yet.”

