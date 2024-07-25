‘Here we go’ – Romano confirms former Tottenham defender is on the verge of signing for another Premier League club

Former Tottenham ace Ryan Sessegnon is on the verge of signing for London rivals Fulham.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared on X that the Cottagers have agreed a deal with the 24-year-old today to bring him back to the club on a free transfer, giving the deal his trademark ‘here we go’.

As per him, there was interest from multiple Premier League clubs but Fulham have emerged as winners to sign him.

????? EXCLUSIVE: Fulham agree deal to sign Ryan Sessegnon as free agent, here we go! After training with Crystal Palace for weeks, former Spurs LB will join Fulham. Agreement in place as Fulham beat competition from several PL clubs to sign Sessegnon. pic.twitter.com/kj6mIQ76Rw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2024

In a follow-up update, he confirmed that the move is being processed quickly, with the player almost completing his medical as well.

????? Medical almost completed for Ryan Sessegnon at Fulham. Exclusive story, set to be confirmed. ?? https://t.co/jAXQzItscM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2024

Time at Tottenham marred with injuries

He came to Tottenham with the reputation of being one of the most talented players in the country but failed to reach his potential due to injuries.

In his 5 years at the club, he only managed to make 57 senior appearances for the club, scoring 3 and assisting 4.

The club decided not to renew his contract this time, as he left the club to become a free agent earlier this month.

Return to Fulham – A chance to revive his career

Returning to Craven Cottage marks a significant step for Sessegnon, who began his professional career at Fulham.

His previous stint with the club saw him rise to prominence, earning a reputation as one of England’s brightest young talents.

Now, Sessegnon has the opportunity to revive his career and make a substantial impact under Silva’s guidance.