Virgil van Dijk replacement will cost Liverpool £50m as Reds captain faces uncertain future

The future of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk at Anfield remains uncertain heading into the 2024/25 campaign and the Reds have been told by Juventus that it will take £50m to sign his potential replacement in Gleison Bremer.

The Dutch star is out of contract with the Premier League club in 2025 and there has been no sign of a new one arriving. The centre-back turns 34 next summer and his next deal will unlikely be a long one.

Liverpool should be preparing for Van Dijk’s eventual exit and having lost Joel Matip at the end of last season, the Merseyside club are in the market for a new centre-back.

According to Football Insider, Juventus’ Bremer is a top target for the Reds and the Serie A giants are demanding at least £50m to part ways with the Brazilian. The 27-year-old signed a new deal with the Italian club until 2028 in December, which means Juve are under no pressure to sell this summer.

The Serie A defender has made a name for himself in Italy over the last six years and it remains to be seen if he starts a new chapter in his career ahead of the new season.

Liverpool need to prepare for life after Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk has been the best centre-back in the world over the last few years and although Liverpool will not want to move on from their captain anytime soon, they need to start preparing for his exit, even if he pens a short-term deal over the coming months.

The Merseyside club already have two quality young centre-backs in Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, however, they will need others to compete.

Bremer would be a solid signing for Liverpool but the Premier League club could recruit better. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is believed to be another option, however, Football Insider reports that the Reds have been put off by his £70m price tag.

It remains to be seen who Liverpool will recruit for the centre-back role as the next month is expected to be a bit busy at Anfield.