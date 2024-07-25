After finishing second in the 2023/24 Championship title, Ipswich Town are preparing for life back in the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys haven’t graced the top flight since 2002 and have been through the mill during that long wait, even dropping down to League One in 2019.

However, Ipswich are back among the elite after back-to-back promotions and can look forward to welcoming the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal to Portman Road.

Tickets for Ipswich Town home games are sure to be high upon their return to the big time.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Ipswich?

How to buy Ipswich Town tickets

Tickets for Ipswich Town home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Ipswich Town membership starts from £39.99 per season for adults.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Ipswich Town tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

About Portman Road

Portman Road has been the home of Ipswich Town since it opened in 1884, making it one of the oldest grounds in world football.

The current capacity of Portman Road is 29,673, with the stadium undergoing a serious facelift and expansion during the early 2000s.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.