England international has his heart set on summer transfer to Tottenham

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney reportedly has his heart set on a move to Tottenham this summer, despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

That is according to talkSPORT, who reports that the 28-year-old wants to join Ange Postecoglou’s squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month as he continues to seek an exit from Brentford ahead of his contract expiring in 2025.

The England star has been with the Bees since 2020 having moved to the West London outfit from Peterborough United. The forward has developed into one of the Premier League’s best goalscorers since and has attracted the interest of several clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United.

Toney returned from an eight-month ban last season for breaching the FA’s betting regulations but still managed to score four goals and assist a further two across 17 Premier League appearances.

The 2022/23 campaign was where the Brentford star showed the world what he is made of as the 28-year-old produced 21 goals and five assists across 35 appearances in all competitions for the Bees.

The Englishman was taken to the Euros by Gareth Southgate this summer and will now be looking to further his career with a transfer to one of the Premier League’s “Big Six”.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney would be a great addition to Tottenham’s squad

Tottenham are in the transfer market in search of a striker as the North London club failed to replace Harry Kane last season following his big-money move to Bayern Munich.

Toney would be a solid option for Postecoglou as he is a lethal marksman and has the attributes to bring Spurs’ wingers into play. The England international would suit the London club’s style of play as they are now a team that likes to have the ball under the Australian coach’s leadership, unlike previous years with more pragmatic managers.

Brentford are reportedly looking for less than £50m for Toney this summer and it remains to be seen if Tottenham submit a proposal for the 28-year-old as it is a transfer the Englishman is dreaming of.