£70m Man United target refusing to pen new deal with current club

Man United target Jarrad Branthwaite has no intention of signing a new contract at Everton as the Red Devils continue to show an interest in the England international.

The Manchester club have already seen two bids turned down by Everton this summer for the centre-back. According to ESPN, the Premier League giants’ second offer was worth a total of £50m, however, Everton are holding out for closer to £70m for the English defender.

Man United are believed to have offered Branthwaite a contract worth £160,000-a-week and according to The Daily Mail, the Everton star is refusing to sign a new deal at Goodison Park unless the Merseyside club matches United’s offer.

This suggests that the 22-year-old is ready to push for a move to Old Trafford as Man United continue to search for a new centre-back.

Erik ten Hag has already seen Leny Yoro arrive from Lille this summer, but the Dutch coach wants one more central defender before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway. It remains to be seen if the Manchester club match Everton’s asking price for Branthwaite and if they do, it could be money well spent.

Man United should go all in on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

£70m is a lot of money for a centre-back and Man United have been burned in the past trying to address the defensive position with players such as Harry Maguire. However, this time around, paying that big a transfer fee may be worth it.

Branthwaite was exceptional for Everton last season across the 35 games he played for the Toffees in the Premier League.

The centre-back was so impressive that he caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros as the Three Lions boss included the 22-year-old in the preliminary England squad for the tournament, however, the Everton star would miss out on the final 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Branthwaite is also very young and there is still plenty of room for him to develop.

The centre-back could be a major success at Man United and that could see the Red Devils sell the Englishman on for a profit if he was to ever leave Old Trafford in the future, so that £70m risk may be worth it.