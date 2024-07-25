Long-term Chelsea target set for West Ham move having missed out on top La Liga goal scorer

West Ham are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over the signing of forward Jhon Duran having missed out on the signing of Girona’s Artem Dovbyk.

The Hammers have made the Colombian their primary target to address the forward issues they have in their squad and have offered £30m plus one young player in an attempt to sign the 20-year-old, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Sky Sports have revealed that the youth player in question is Lewis Orford, who is highly rated by Aston Villa as they continue to build a young squad at Villa Park.

Negotiations are currently ongoing with Aston Villa to reach an agreement but it looks like the Hammers will land the long-term Chelsea target.

The Blues were interested in Duran during the January transfer window and that continued into this summer. According to The Telegraph, the Villa forward wanted to make the switch to Stamford Bridge during the winter, but the West London outfit failed to submit an official proposal within either transfer window.

Chelsea have yet to sign a striker this summer as they wait to see how the rest of the transfer window plays out.

West Ham were interested in La Liga top scorer Artem Dovbyk

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham also enquired about Girona’s Artem Dovbyk in recent days following his incredible 2023/24 campaign in Spain.

The Ukraine international finished the season as the top scorer in La Liga with his 24 goals helping Girona qualify for the Champions League for the first time. However, it looks like the 27-year-old is on the way to Atletico Madrid to replace Alvaro Morata having agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.

The signing of Dovbyk would have excited West Ham fans far more than Duran, however, it looks like the Hammers are moving closer to the Aston Villa star.