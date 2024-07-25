Juventus jump ahead of Chelsea in race to land brilliant 22-year-old flyer

With the 2024/25 season almost upon us, Chelsea will be one of the teams with most to prove over the next few months.

Enzo Maresca has been handed the baton to take the Blues forward after the failures of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian will therefore understand the immense pressure that he will be under from the get go, and Todd Boehly’s omnipresence will only add to that.

Since the American has been in charge at Stamford Bridge, it isn’t only the manager role that has seen a high turnover.

The first-team have undergone an incredible change over the past couple of seasons, and that’s largely been Boehly’s – and Chelsea’s – problem.

A lack of continuity and consistency has seen performance levels far from what’s required.

Chelsea set to lose out on Karim Adeyemi

Man United’s victory in the FA Cup final ensured that Chelsea snuck into European competition for next season, the club’s official website detailing their participation in the Conference League.

It’s not quite another commercial disaster for the West London outfit, but everyone connected with them would surely have had aspirations above the third tier tournament, with respect.

That could be the reason why Italian giants, Juventus, have jumped ahead of them in the race for Borussia Dortmund’s brilliant 22-year-old, Karim Adeyemi.

BILD (subscription required) detailed Chelsea’s interest in the player, but as CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on X (formerly Twitter), the Bianconeri have already presented a contract proposal to the player.

It would be a blow to Chelsea’s ambitions, and perhaps Boehly should take that as another warning to be heeded.

He has to allow Maresca to work with the minimum of fuss, and not pull the rug from under him in terms of player sales, like he has with previous managers.

