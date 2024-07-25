Lamine Yamal’s rumored girlfriend Alex Padilla appears to have friendzoned him

Barcelona and Spain national team’s rising star, Lamine Yamal, has been making headlines not just for his extraordinary football talent but also for his personal life.

Following Spain’s impressive Euro 2024 victory, the 17-year-old winger has been in the spotlight, not for his on-field prowess but for his off-field relationships.

In the celebratory aftermath of Spain’s triumph, many thought that Yamal has decided to make his relationship with social media influencer Alex Padilla public.

The pair were seen celebrating together post-match, and appeared to be rather close. Padilla was a familiar face throughout the tournament, attending multiple Spain matches and often spotted alongside Yamal’s family.

With over 300,000 followers on TikTok, Padilla has garnered a significant online presence.

However, the burgeoning romance story took an unexpected twist. Amid swirling rumors and fans’ speculations, Padilla has clarified the nature of their relationship. Taking to Instagram, she firmly addressed the gossip:

“Please stop asking me if Lamine and I are together. I already answered the question. He and I have been friends since we were little. We are not dating. I have a boyfriend and please respect that.”

Lamine Yamal, the youngest player to be friendzoned ? pic.twitter.com/06aEqz6IBY — Bagaspra #PokéBro ?? (@bagaspra77) July 25, 2024

Did Yamal become the first footballer to get publicly friendzoned?