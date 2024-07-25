Leeds preparing improved bid after seeing initial offer for 24-year-old midfielder rejected

Leeds United are making significant efforts to strengthen their midfield by targeting FC Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic.

According to the latest from BILD, the Whites have made an initial bid of €4 million for the 26-year-old midfielder, which has been rejected by the German club.

The report adds that the Yorkshire club are preparing an improved offer to secure his services.

His current contract expires next summer, and with the player not interested in extending his contract, the club reportedly does not want to lose him on a free transfer.

Leeds are eager to reinforce their squad after losing key midfielders Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, and Archie Gray, leaving a notable gap in the centre of the park. Pursuing Ljubicic is a strategic move to address this.

Ljubicic, who is primarily a defensive midfielder, had an impressive season in the Bundesliga, making 26 appearances and starting 24 of those games, contributing with two assists.

However, his efforts weren’t enough to prevent FC Koln’s relegation, as they finished second last on the Bundesliga table. This relegation has sparked Ljubicic’s interest in seeking a new challenge in a different league after spending three seasons in Germany.

Leeds United, having narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion after a 0-1 loss to Southampton in the playoff finals, are determined to achieve their goal this season.

Adding Ljubicic could provide the midfield stability and defensive strength needed to push for promotion again.