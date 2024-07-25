Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has praised the performances of both Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto following their friendly clash with Hannover 96 on Wednesday despite the duo being linked with moves to the Premier League.

The wingers have attracted a lot of attention from the English top flight following their displays last season, especially the Dutch star, with the 22-year-old producing 21 goals and 10 assists across 49 matches in all competitions.

Summerville was crowned The Championship Player of the Season for 2024 and according to Sky Sports, West Ham and Fulham are two clubs pushing for the Leeds star.

Despite being linked with moves away from Elland Road, both Summerville and Gnonto played in the Yorkshire club’s 4-1 win over Hannover on Wednesday and after that match, Leeds manager Daniel Farke admitted that he could lose both players before the transfer window shuts.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke admitted nothing can be ruled out, but is pleased with the application the duo have shown so far in pre-season

The German coach said about the futures of Summerville and Gnonto: “Yes, in football you can never rule out anything, so all is possible. For that I can’t give any guarantees as I am not a magician. I can just judge what I see and both are fully integrated, they are fun to be here, they work hard.

“Even today was a game the opponent tried to set some signs and the first target is always Summerville or Gnonto with many tackles. It showed maturity the way they handled it and how they kept going to bring themselves into good shape.

“So for that I just can judge what I see, I see hard work and commitment, great attitude and for that I am more than hopeful they chip in with top performances like last season.”

Leeds will likely receive big money for the sale of both players and if they are resigned to losing them, they should try and get deals done now. That would give the Championship side enough time to recruit their replacements and they can bring in quality as they will have the funds to do so.