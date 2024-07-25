Liverpool in talks to sign £60m player as they look for their first summer signing

Liverpool are yet to sign a new player this summer and with just less than a month left in the Premier League to start, they cannot waste any more time.

They have seen their rivals strengthen their squad this summer and make some eye catching moves.

Manchester United have signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, Manchester City have signed Savinho, Arsenal have made David Raya’s move permanent and are edging closer to sign Riccardo Calafiori while Chelsea’s overhaul continues under new manager Enzo Maresca.

It is time for Arne Slot and the Reds to make their move now and the latest report has suggested that they have started working on signing an attacking player.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are currently involved in talks with Wolves for the signing of winger Pedro Neto.

The Portugal international has impressed the biggest clubs in England and it is only a matter of time before he gets his big move.

The Reds are in talks with the club and his agent in order to discuss a potential move this summer.

Jorge Mendes, Neto’s agent, is reportedly pushing for his client to get a big move soon.

The Wolves winger has been previously linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, despite his fitness issues.

Neto was involved in eleven Premier League goals last season after he scored twice and provided nine assists.

Liverpool will have to pay £60m to sign Pedro Neto

Wolves have slapped a £60m price tag on him, according to The Telegraph, and the Reds will have to match that if they have plans to sign the pacey winger.

This could well mean that the Merseyside club are preparing for life without Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool and he is nowhere near signing a new contract.

His future is uncertain at the club and Slot’s interest in signing Neto, a player who plays in the same position as Salah, shows they are looking to sign a replacement of the Egyptian attacker.