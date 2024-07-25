Man United are ready to accept £33m loss on player who joined in 2021

Manchester United have been active this summer is signing players and offloading them.

The Red Devils have managed to sign striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro this summer to address the issues facing their squad.

Erik ten Hag is determined to bring more players to the club while also offloading the players who are surplus to requirements now.

Man United signed Jadon Sancho back in 2021 in a move that cost them around £73m (via Sky Sports).

After his poor form and public feud with ten Hag, the Red Devils are ready to offload him now and they are ready to accept a £33m loss on the playing by willing to sell him for £40m, according to ESPN.

Sancho has never really shown consistent performances at Old Trafford and his career has been a huge mystery.

He joined the club with huge expectations and was destined to become a world beater but his poor form and issues with the manager have potentially cost him a career at Man United.

With players like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo impressing in the wide positions, the English winger has no future at the club and Man United are ready to cash in on him.

Sancho impressed on his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season and helped them to qualify for the Champions League final.

He impressed against PSG in the semifinal, particularly, and now they are interested in signing him this summer.

Man United outcast could head to PSG this summer

As per the report, the player has been offered to PSG and other clubs and United are ready to accept a £40m fee in exchange for him.

Borussia Dortmund had shown interest in signing him but they have failed to make his move permanent.

Despite Sancho working on his relationship with ten Hag, he still has no future at the club and the Reds Devils are looking to cash in on him to raise fund for their transfer business.