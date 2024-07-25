Man United looking at former Chelsea player to solve issues in problematic position

Manchester United have signed a new striker in Joshua Zirkzee and a new defender in Leny Yoro.

The Red Devils are looking to make more signings this summer after offloading the deadwood in the squad.

They have managed to get rid of Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala and Donny van de Beek while players like Casemiro and Scott McTominay could head out soon as well.

A new midfielder is expected to arrive at the club but it remains to be seen if it will be Manuel Ugarte or some other player.

Another position that Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen is the left-back position after Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw both faced fitness issues last season.

The Red Devils had to deploy Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in the left-back position to cover for the injured players.

Wan-Bissaka is currently the only recognised player in the squad at the moment as others are out with fitness issues or given a break post Euro 2024.

According to The Mirror, Man United have drawn up a three man shortlist for the left-back position.

Former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, who left Barcelona as a free agent this summer, is part of that list along with Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Feyenoord’s David Hancko.

Alonso was part of the Chelsea team that won the Premier League title in 2016-17 and the Champions League title in 2020-21.

Man United need more additions in defense

He has experience in the Premier League and he can help the full-back during attacks.

The 33-year-old would only be a short term option for the Red Devils considering his age and would mainly act as back up to Luke Shaw.

It shows United’s intention to strengthen their defense in more than one position this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for a right back to replace Wan-Bissaka.

Negotiations are currently underway with Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt which shows United are ready to completely overhaul their defensive line up.