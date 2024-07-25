Great news for Man United fans as major €70m deal to be sealed next week

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on a major deal for Benfica talent Joao Neves and the Ligue 1 champions hope to have the transfer sealed next week, which is great news for Man United.

There were positive talks between all parties involved in the deal on Thursday with details of the transfer being discussed. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are offering Benfica a package worth €70m plus some players for Neves, with one star being Renato Sanches.

The transfer journalist states that the French giants are closing in on the youngster and hope to have a deal for the Portuguese star concluded next week.

The 19-year-old has been one of Europe’s hottest talents since making his Benfica debut in 2022 and last season went to another level in Portugal. The midfielder featured in an incredible 55 matches for the Lisbon-based outfit and that resulted in Neves earning a call-up to the Portugal squad for Euro 2024.

The signing of the Portuguese talent is a major coup for PSG but it is also good news for Man United, with the Manchester club still interested in signing Manuel Ugarte this summer.

Man United still pursuing a deal with PSG for Maniel Ugarte

Erik ten Hag is looking to add a new centre midfielder to his squad during the current market and Man United’s top target for the role is PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

The Premier League club have already agreed personal terms with the player as the Uruguay international is keen on a move to Old Trafford, even though they won’t be competing in the Champions League this season.

PSG are said to want their €70m asking price matched to part ways with Ugarte this summer but as things stand, United are not willing to pay that figure for the 23-year-old.

Negotiations are still ongoing to complete Ugarte’s switch to Old Trafford and the news that PSG are close to signing Joao Neves may be good news for the Premier League club as the Ligue 1 champions may be willing to lower the Uruguayan’s price now that they have his replacement.