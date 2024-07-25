Man United considering stunning move for England hit-man despite already landing Zirkzee

Man United are enjoying a brilliant transfer window so far this summer, and it will have given their long-suffering supporters something to look forward to ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

With the Glazers in charge there was only ever sporadic good news to be had, and even then it seemed as though it was against the backdrop of more debt being loaded onto the club.

This summer is the first chance that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team have had to really get to grips with the playing side of the club, and it’s safe to say that they’re hitting all of the right notes at the moment.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are two brilliant young players and should give the Red Devils something they’ve been lacking in both attack and defence.

Matthijs de Ligt may yet join the club, helping to strengthen the back four further, but it doesn’t seem as if he’ll be the last big name through the door.

Man United could make a move for Ivan Toney this summer

That’s because The Athletic (subscription required) are discussing the possibility of bringing Brentford’s Ivan Toney to the club to complement their front line.

Toney didn’t have much of a chance to shine for England at Euro 2024, and hasn’t scored a club goal since mid February (WhoScored), but in the right team, he could still be a force to be reckoned with.

Toney’s sale price is bound to have dipped because of his lack of goalscoring output, but whether Brentford will allow United to take advantage of that is a moot point at present.

It’s worth noting too that Toney has entered the final 12 months of his contract (transfermarkt) and could effectively decide to leave for free – and that has to play a part in Brentford’s thinking.