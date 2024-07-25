Man United risk missing out on top target as West Ham agree €19.5m fee with European giants

West Ham have taken the lead in the race for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui having agreed a transfer fee with the Bundesliga giants.

It was reported this week that the Premier League duo were in the mix to sign the Morocco international ahead of the new season getting underway next month as both are looking to strengthen their right-back position.

According to Ben Jacobs, West Ham have taken the lead in the race for the full-back having agreed a €16m transfer fee plus €3.5m in add-ons with Bayern Munich.

The deal is not close to being completed, however, the Hammers will try and wrap the transfer up quickly as Man United remain interested in the 26-year-old.

The German giants are open to letting the Morocco star leave this summer having failed to cement a place in the Bayern team since joining in 2022. Mazraoui was in and out of the Bavarian outfit’s starting 11 last season but still managed to appear in 29 matches.

Julen Lopetegui is keen to strengthen his West Ham defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and the Bayern full-back looks like he could be the second addition having already added Max Kilman earlier in the window.

What does West Ham’s Noussair Mazraoui deal mean for the future of Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

Should Man United sign Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, that would pave the way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to move to West Ham as the Hammers also have the Englishman on their list of targets, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

However, with the Mazraoui now closing in on a move to West Ham, what does that mean for the future of the 26-year-old?

It is clear that Erik ten Hag doesn’t fully trust Wan-Bissaka as the Man United coach is ready to let the defender leave this summer; therefore, staying at Old Trafford doesn’t look likely for the right-back.

Other clubs may become interested in Wan-Bissaka over the coming weeks but this news regarding Mazraoui has cast his future into further uncertainty.