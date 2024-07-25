Roma are open to making a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer after missing out on other striker targets, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The Serie A giants have previously missed out on Artem Dovbyk and Youssef En-Nesyri, and it now seems that manager Daniele de Rossi is keen on Mateta as an option to come in up front, CaughtOffside understands.

Roma are keen to continue to look for striker targets, and Mateta is now a name growing in strength in internal discussions at the Stadio Olimpico, though it is understood that Palace don’t want to sell the Frenchman.

However, every player has their price, and it’s felt that the Eagles may have to reconsider their stance if they end up receiving offers in the region of €30-35m.

Mateta transfer: Can Palace afford to lose their star striker?

Mateta ended last season in stunning form in front of goal and looks like he’ll surely be crucial to their hopes of continuing to progress under new manager Oliver Glasner.

It’s easy to imagine the 27-year-old could prove to be a fine signing for a top European club like Roma, but it would be very tricky for Palace to replace him.

Having already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, the club surely can’t afford to let another big name leave.