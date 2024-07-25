Everything pointing towards Arsenal beating Barcelona to midfielder transfer

Arsenal are reportedly now looking like the most likely next destination for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as Barcelona may struggle to afford the transfer.

The Spain international has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, but would prefer to play in the Premier League, according to a report from Sport.

The report makes it clear that their understanding is that Arsenal now look the clear favourites to sign Merino, with Barca also looking unable to do the deal as they would first have to raise funds from the sale of Frenkie de Jong.

Merino has shone in La Liga and had a strong Euro 2024 with the Spanish national side as well, so he looks ideal to give Mikel Arteta better options in that defensive midfield role as Thomas Partey is not getting any younger and missed much of last season through injury.

Merino transfer: Can Arsenal beat La Liga duo to this signing?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column yesterday, Fabrizio Romano explained that Arsenal looked like they were facing competition from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Merino, rather than Chelsea and Manchester United, despite the links to the contrary.

“Mikel Merino – Despite links with Chelsea and Manchester United, I’m only aware of Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s interest,” Romano said.

“Still, at the moment there has been no official bid to Real Sociedad yet, so let’s see how it goes in the next days. Arsenal’s focus now is on completing the Riccardo Calafiori deal.

“But in my opinion Merino would be an excellent signing; quality, consistency, good on international stage, he’s a good opportunity on the market with just one year left on his deal.”

It remains to be seen how things will progress now, but it seems that Sport seem confident things are moving in Arsenal’s favour, so perhaps Gunners fans would do well to keep an eye out for updates in the coming days.