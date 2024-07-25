Saudi side Al-Ittihad have confirmed the signing of winger Moussa Diaby from Aston Villa on a five year deal.

Diaby leaves Villa Park after just one season having joined in a club record deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer worth a reported £51.9m.

The 25-year-old played an important part as Villa qualified for the Champions League, and he scored ten goals and provided nine assists in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Diaby completes Al-Ittihad move

The winger had the opportunity to join the Saudi Pro League last summer and opted for the Premier League, but he’s now completed the switch a year later.

Diaby took to social media to thank Villa fans for everything and said that he always gave his best for the club.

He wrote on X.com:

“Villans, thank you for everything. It’s time to say goodbye.

“I’ve always given my best to help the club and the team, and we’ve had some great moments that will stay in my memory. We’ve had a fantastic season, with moments of joy and happiness.”

Diaby will wear the number 19 shirt at Al-Ittihad and will have the likes of N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema as his team-mates.

Upon completing his move, the Frenchman said he was thrilled to be at the club and was looking forward to being part of the project.

“I am thrilled to join Al-Ittihad and be part of a project that aims to build a strong team reflecting the club’s rich history and values,” Diaby said.

Villa are thought to have received in the region of €60m for Diaby and they have already made a number of signings as they get their squad ready for the demands of Champions League football.

Amadou Onana completed his £50m move from Everton earlier this week, whilst Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkely and Jaden Philogene have also joined the club.

Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea arrived from Juventus as part of a swap deal for Douglas Luiz, and Villa have now been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.