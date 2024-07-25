Ben Dawson, a long-serving member of Newcastle United’s coaching staff, has left the club after a decade to take on the role of first-team coach with newly promoted Leicester City.

The club officially announced Dawson’s departure on their website, thanking him for his services and wishing him well in his new role.

Ben Dawson leaves Newcastle for Leicester City

Newcastle United’s statement read: “Newcastle United First Team Development Coach Ben Dawson has vacated his position to pursue a first team coaching opportunity at Leicester City.”

Steve Harper, Newcastle United’s Academy Director, praised Dawson’s contributions: “Ben has been an important part of the Academy here for over a decade and has played a key role in the development of many players.

“I’m delighted that Ben has the opportunity to work in the first team at Leicester City. This development is testament to his work ethic and to the excellent coach development work at our Academy, supported by Ben, Neil Winskill and, more recently, Jack Ross.

“We all thank Ben for his excellent contribution to academy life at Newcastle United and wish him the best of luck with his coaching journey.”

Dawson joined Newcastle’s academy as a Professional Development Coach in 2014. His dedication and expertise saw him promoted to Head of Coaching in 2019 and later to the lead coach for the U21s.

In 2021, he became the First Team Development Coach, playing a crucial role in supporting the club’s talent pathway into the men’s senior squad.

Looking ahead at Leicester City

At Leicester City, Dawson will bring his wealth of experience and successful track record in player development to the first team.

His new role marks a significant step in his coaching career, and Leicester City will undoubtedly benefit from his expertise as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League under new manager Steve Cooper.