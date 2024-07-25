Newcastle man leaves the club after 10 years to join Premier League rivals

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Ben Dawson, a long-serving member of Newcastle United’s coaching staff, has left the club after a decade to take on the role of first-team coach with newly promoted Leicester City.

The club officially announced Dawson’s departure on their website, thanking him for his services and wishing him well in his new role.

Ben Dawson leaves Newcastle for Leicester City

Newcastle United’s statement read: “Newcastle United First Team Development Coach Ben Dawson has vacated his position to pursue a first team coaching opportunity at Leicester City.”

Steve Harper, Newcastle United’s Academy Director, praised Dawson’s contributions: “Ben has been an important part of the Academy here for over a decade and has played a key role in the development of many players.

“I’m delighted that Ben has the opportunity to work in the first team at Leicester City. This development is testament to his work ethic and to the excellent coach development work at our Academy, supported by Ben, Neil Winskill and, more recently, Jack Ross.

“We all thank Ben for his excellent contribution to academy life at Newcastle United and wish him the best of luck with his coaching journey.”

More Stories / Latest News
“Paul Mitchell led talks” for Ligue 1 star last week but European giants to win race over Newcastle
Crystal Palace agree deal for attacker with 34 goals and 22 assists
England international has his heart set on summer transfer to Tottenham

Dawson joined Newcastle’s academy as a Professional Development Coach in 2014. His dedication and expertise saw him promoted to Head of Coaching in 2019 and later to the lead coach for the U21s.

In 2021, he became the First Team Development Coach, playing a crucial role in supporting the club’s talent pathway into the men’s senior squad.

Looking ahead at Leicester City

At Leicester City, Dawson will bring his wealth of experience and successful track record in player development to the first team.

His new role marks a significant step in his coaching career, and Leicester City will undoubtedly benefit from his expertise as they prepare for their first season back in the Premier League under new manager Steve Cooper.

 

 

More Stories Ben Dawson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.