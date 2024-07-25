Newcastle planning to replace Trippier with ‘best crosser of the ball’

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United fans and manager Eddie Howe are still waiting for their first major summer signing.

The Magpies have lost two key players in Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh while their arrivals include defender Lloyd Kelly and two backup goalkeepers in John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

They need to strengthen their squad this summer after it was pretty clear last season that they needed depth when they suffered an injury crisis.

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for a Spanish defender who plays in La Liga 2.

The Toon Army need a new right-back this summer with Kieran Trippier most likely heading out of the club after AC Milan showed interest in signing the England international.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Roma open to making transfer move for Crystal Palace star
Exclusive: Collymore’s reasons why Liverpool fans should be careful what they wish for
Aston Villa in pole position to sign Borussia Dortmund striker

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Newcastle are among the teams considering signing Marc Pubill from UD Almeria.

The player has a contract at Almeria until 2029 which would make it difficult for the Magpies to sign the player.

In 23 appearances last season, he provided three assists and scored a goal, showing his ability to contribute on the other end of the pitch.

As per Almeria’s official website, the player is known for his crossing ability, much like Newcastle’s current right-back Trippier.

More Stories Kieran Trippier Marc Pubill

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.