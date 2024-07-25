West Ham United and Newcastle United remain interested in AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori as they target defensive additions this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Newcastle have been tracking Thiaw since the beginning of the summer transfer window and plan to make an open offer of €30million.

AC Milan do not want to sell Thiaw or Tomori, but some sources have informed CaughtOffside that the Serie A giants may listen to offers for Thiaw over somewhere in the region of €40-45m.

Sources close to Thiaw said that the player is happy at Milan and prepared to stay, but that he would also be open to a transfer to England if the Serie A giants end up agreeing a deal with Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United signed Lloyd Kelly in a Bosman move earlier this summer. However, they remain in the market for another centre-back, as Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are long-term absentees due to their knee injuries.

West Ham will likely push harder to secure Tomori’s signature instead of Thiaw’s. The Hammers have been scouring the market for a centre-back heading into the summer transfer window amid uncertainties surrounding the long-term futures of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

Newcastle United could also be back in the race for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah if the Thiaw transfer fails to materialise.

The 25-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea and West Ham and Newcastle are reportedly poised to clarify his situation by offering him a way out.