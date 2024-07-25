“To be continued…” – Reporter hints Barcelona transfer saga is not over despite rejected bid

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have reportedly had a bid rejected for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, whose €60m release clause has expired.

According to Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze in the post on X below, Barca have failed with an initial offer for Olmo in recent days, with their first proposal for the Spain international not considered good enough by Leipzig, though he’s also said that this one could still be one to watch as he teased the hint ‘to be continued…’ at the end of the post…

Olmo has shone during his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for a bigger club like Barcelona as well, so it will be interesting to see how hard they push to bring the 26-year-old to the Nou Camp.

Olmo transfer: What has Fabrizio Romano said about the Leipzig star?

Dani Olmo has been linked with Barcelona

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano has recently made it clear that Olmo is on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets for this summer, though it remains to be seen if he’ll end up being their priority.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United reach verbal agreement to sign Premier League attacker
Exclusive: Chelsea set £30m asking price for star to seal transfer away, says expert
Man United looking at former Chelsea player to solve issues in problematic position

Barcelona could also be one to watch for Olmo, it would seem, so this looks like it will be an interesting saga to follow for this summer.

Leipzig will no doubt hope to keep this important player after the boost of managing to hold onto Benjamin Sesko and tie him down to a new contract earlier in this window.

More Stories Dani Olmo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.