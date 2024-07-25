“To be continued…” – Reporter hints Barcelona transfer saga is not over despite rejected bid

Barcelona have reportedly had a bid rejected for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, whose €60m release clause has expired.

According to Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze in the post on X below, Barca have failed with an initial offer for Olmo in recent days, with their first proposal for the Spain international not considered good enough by Leipzig, though he’s also said that this one could still be one to watch as he teased the hint ‘to be continued…’ at the end of the post…

? Yes, there was an initial offer from Barca to @RBLeipzig for Dani Olmo. The offer was made a few days ago. However, Leipzig declined it as the offer did not meet their expectations. The overall package was not satisfactory. Leipzig is basing Olmo's price on the value of his… pic.twitter.com/QrCuOcKMLx — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) July 25, 2024

Olmo has shone during his time in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be a good fit for a bigger club like Barcelona as well, so it will be interesting to see how hard they push to bring the 26-year-old to the Nou Camp.

Olmo transfer: What has Fabrizio Romano said about the Leipzig star?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano has recently made it clear that Olmo is on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets for this summer, though it remains to be seen if he’ll end up being their priority.

Barcelona could also be one to watch for Olmo, it would seem, so this looks like it will be an interesting saga to follow for this summer.

Leipzig will no doubt hope to keep this important player after the boost of managing to hold onto Benjamin Sesko and tie him down to a new contract earlier in this window.