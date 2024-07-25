Arsenal flop aims dig at pricey Chelsea & Man Utd signings as he hints at Premier League return

Former Arsenal misfit Nicolas Pepe has aimed a little dig at expensive Chelsea and Manchester United flops Mykhailo Mudryk and Antony following his own struggles during his time in the Premier League.

Pepe joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 in what looked at the time like a hugely exciting move after his dazzling performances at former club Lille, but he ended up being remembered as a majorly over-priced under-performer.

Pepe is still Arsenal’s second most expensive signing ever, as per Transfermarkt, but he’s now without a club this summer and has spoken to BBC Sport about being open to a return to an English club, whilst also naming Mudryk and Antony as similar pricey flops who haven’t attracted quite the same levels of criticism.

Arsenal fans will no doubt have been disappointed by Pepe’s lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium, though they’ve made some slightly smarter signings since then that have worked out a lot better.

Pepe transfer dig at Mudryk and Antony

Discussing his difficult time at Arsenal, Pepe said: “If Arsenal bought me for £20m, maybe it’d be different. It’s not the player’s fault.

“They don’t ask for £100m or £90m. But that’s how it is in the football world and it’s something that people can’t understand.

“There are also players like Mudryk and Antony who don’t perform at their best all the time, and yet they’re not bad players.”

He added: “We listen to all offers, and then it’s my representatives who’ll let me know a club’s real intentions, and if it’s not a serious offer, I don’t hear about it. Let’s see what happens. But I’m not ruling out a return to England.”