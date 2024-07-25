Puskas winner offered to Aston Villa has been handed a two-year deal

With an upcoming Champions League campaign in mind, the thought of signing a previous Puskas winner who was also a star at the World Cup would leave most Aston Villa fans salivating.

James Rodriguez might have seen better days, but the 33-year-old Colombian still has something about him, and would almost certainly get bums off seats at Villa Park.

According to TBR Football, the Midlands-based outfit were one of a clutch of Premier League clubs to have been approached regarding a potential signing.

James Rodriguez offered a two-year deal by La Liga outfit

Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are believed to be the others.

Whilst it’s understood that the player’s preference is a return to Europe for the 2024/25 season, it appears that a La Liga club have stolen a march on their English top-flight counterparts.

According to journalist, Ekrem Konur, writing on X (formerly Twitter), Celta Vigo have offered the player a two-year deal.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Rodriguez will accept it or wait to see if the likes of Villa or any of the other Premier League clubs mentioned decide to make a move.

After a stint at Everton back in 2020/21, the Colombian’s career has gone steadily down hill domestically.

Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos and Sao Paulo have all got only one season out of him since his time at the Toffees and, with respect, none of the leagues in which those clubs reside are as strong as the Premier League.

It may well be, therefore, that Celta’s offer is the one that is taken up, purely because of there being nothing else concrete on the table at this stage.

