Six-time French champions forfeit professional status: contracts of all players terminated and training ground closed in sad development

In a surprising and somber development, French side Bordeaux have announced they will no longer retain their professional status.

This decision comes after the club accepted relegation to the third tier of French football, primarily due to severe financial issues.

Bordeaux terminates player contracts and closes training centre

According to a report from French outlet L’Equipe, Bordeaux will not renew its professional license.

This transition to a semi-professional model will result in the termination of all player contracts and the closure of the club’s training centre.

As reported by Sud Ouest, Bordeaux officially notified the French Football Federation (FFF) of their decision on Thursday.

Although they finished 12th in Ligue 2 for the 2023/24 season, Bordeaux’s financial troubles led to their administrative relegation to the Championnat National, a semi-professional league.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were previously in discussions about a potential takeover but eventually pulled out.

Had they proceeded with the takeover, it could have prevented Bordeaux’s relegation. The withdrawal of FSG’s interest was a significant blow to the club’s hopes of financial recovery and maintaining their professional status.

A sad day for a historic French club

Bordeaux, one of France’s most prestigious clubs, boasts a remarkable history. They have won six Ligue 1 titles, with the most recent in 2008-09, and four Coupe de France titles, the last in 2012-13.

The club has been a breeding ground for French stars, including Barcelona’s Jules Kounde and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

This marks a sad day for French football, as Bordeaux’s exit from the professional ranks signals the end of an era for a club with a storied legacy.

The decision to drop to a semi-professional status not only affects the club’s current players and staff but also leaves a void in French football history.