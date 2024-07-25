Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal & Man Utd stars’ potential transfers to PL club

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided and update on the future of Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who have both been linked with Fulham.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Smith Rowe looks likely to leave the Gunners for a move to Fulham, with the deal described as nearly being done after Fulham came back with an improved offer for the England international.

Having lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, it makes sense that Fulham now seem to be making midfield a priority, with Romano noting that manager Marco Silva has also been key to the pursuit of Smith Rowe.

However, it seems Romano is less convinced by the links with Man Utd’s McTominay for the moment, even if he has once again stated that the Red Devils could consider selling the Scotland international for the right price.

Smith Rowe and McTominay to Fulham – latest from Romano

On Smith Rowe to Fulham, Romano said: “Fulham have returned with a new proposal for Emile Smith Rowe and now the deal is close. It’s not done yet but could be completed soon if the two clubs agree on details. Crystal Palace wanted Smith Rowe too but Fulham are pushing now, with manager Marco Silva fully involved.”

On the McTominay Fulham links, he added: “Fulham have also been linked with Scott McTominay and reports of their interest is accurate, though nothing is close or advanced at this stage. For Manchester United it’s been a very clear position since last summer: in case of a good, important proposal McTominay can leave. Otherwise they would be more than happy to keep McTominay at the club.”

It will be interesting to see if Fulham are happy enough with Smith Rowe or if they will continue to pursue midfielders and if that means they could step up their efforts to sign McTominay at some point later this summer.