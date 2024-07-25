Steve Cooper urges Leicester to replace player before season starts

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City have gone through some big changes this summer.

After winning promotion to the Premier League, the Foxes have lost their manager Enzo Maresca as well as their main player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

They have since appointed Steve Cooper as their new manager and signed players like Issahaku Fatawu, Caleb Okoli, Michael Golding, and Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

They are determined to sign more players in order to ensure their stay in the top flight of England past next season.

However, for that they need to sign a replacement of Dewsbury-Hall and that is what Cooper has mentioned in his interview.

The Leicester City manager said, as reported by Leicester Live:

“(Dewsbury-Hall) obviously had a really good season last year and the more I watched games from last year, the more I understood how well he did.

More Stories / Latest News
Everything pointing towards Arsenal beating Barcelona to midfielder transfer
Arsenal star set for bigger role this season as transfer approaches rejected
Arsenal flop aims dig at pricey Chelsea & Man Utd signings as he hints at Premier League return

“He’s gone, good luck to him. We’ve got to look forward now. We’ve certainly got to replace him and some other positions, which we’re actively trying to do.

“There’s lots of stuff going on that I don’t think has managed to reach you guys (in the media).

“The club are working really hard and we’re really joined up in what we want to do. There’s a clear plan. Hopefully we can get a few players over the line, and the quicker the better.”

The manager has sent a clear message to the club owners that they need a new midfielder who can match the output of their former midfielder and help the team achieve their targets next season.

More Stories Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.