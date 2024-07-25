Tottenham closing in on their 4th signing of the summer

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign South Korean talent Min-hyuk Yang.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano yesterday that the North London club are close to agreeing a deal for the winger and that a medical would be done next.

The Italian transfer expert has now shared an update on the transfer, confirming that the deal has now been completed and that medical has been booked, giving the deal his trademark ‘here we go’.

He shared the following update:

“Yang Min-hyuk to Tottenham, here we go! Deal completed for 2006 born winger from Gangwon FC. First part of medical tests already booked and then he will sign long term deal at #THFC, as reported yesterday. He’s expected to join Spurs from January 2025.”

Yang will become their fourth signing of the summer. Spurs have already signed Timo Werner (on loan for another year), and Archie Gray (on a permanent deal from Leeds) this summer. Lucas Bergvall, another exciting youngster has also officially joined Tottenham after the club had a deal agreed for him in January.

Min-hyuk Yang – a strategic transfer from Tottenham

The transfer is a strategic one as they have not only signed an exciting versatile attacker for the future but they have also kept their hold in the South Korean market, which currently they dominate thanks to the Heung-min Son.