Video: Chelsea’s Levi Colwill involved in a heated fight with James McClean during pre-season friendly

There was a huge bust-up between Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Wrexham’s James McClean during the friendly match in the early hours of today.

The match, part of Chelsea’s pre-season campaign, took place in California against the Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham and ended in a 2-2 draw. Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu scored for Chelsea, while Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott netted for Wrexham.

Despite it being a friendly, the start of the game was not friendly at all, with a huge altercation taking place between Colwill and McCLean.

The incident when the former Sunderland player made a late sliding tackle on Colwill. Although the contact was minimal, Colwill took exception to the challenge and confronted McClean, grabbing him by the scruff of the neck. This ignited a mass brawl at Levi’s Stadium.

Watch the heated altercation below:

Levi Colwill putting James McClean down a peg is exactly what I want to see?? pic.twitter.com/0RtXwlqcfJ — The 44 ?? (@The_Forty_Four) July 25, 2024

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Wrexham’s James McClean having a bit of a tussle after a late tackle during their pre season friendly during the night… ? pic.twitter.com/pYz24eKdCp — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) July 25, 2024