Video: Chelsea’s Levi Colwill involved in a heated fight with James McClean during pre-season friendly

There was a huge bust-up between Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Wrexham’s James McClean during the friendly match in the early hours of today.
The match, part of Chelsea’s pre-season campaign, took place in California against the Ryan Reynolds-owned Wrexham and ended in a 2-2 draw. Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu scored for Chelsea, while Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott netted for Wrexham.
Despite it being a friendly, the start of the game was not friendly at all, with a huge altercation taking place between Colwill and McCLean.
The incident when the former Sunderland player made a late sliding tackle on Colwill. Although the contact was minimal, Colwill took exception to the challenge and confronted McClean, grabbing him by the scruff of the neck. This ignited a mass brawl at Levi’s Stadium.
Watch the heated altercation below:
Levi Colwill putting James McClean down a peg is exactly what I want to see?? pic.twitter.com/0RtXwlqcfJ
— The 44 ?? (@The_Forty_Four) July 25, 2024
Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and Wrexham’s James McClean having a bit of a tussle after a late tackle during their pre season friendly during the night… ? pic.twitter.com/pYz24eKdCp
— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) July 25, 2024
I absolutely hate James McLean. Well done Colwill? pick him up and throw him next time. pic.twitter.com/QJW0NVVv6W
— Jacob (@JacobHorsfall_) July 25, 2024