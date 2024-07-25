Watch: Fabio Vieira excels in new role with fantastic goal for Arsenal against Bournemouth

Fabio Viera was one of the best players on the pitch for Arsenal in their pre-season clash against Bournemouth. 

The Portuguese played in a new role, starting on the right-wing, a position Bukayo Saka usually plays.

But in the absence of the Englishman, Viera filled in and put in an incredible performance.

He gave Arsenal the lead with a stunning volley in the 18th minute after some neat work from Reiss Nelson on the left.

Bournemouth ended up equalising in the 73rd minute, as Semenyo’s powerful strike was deflected in by Ben White. The match went to penalties which the Gunners ended up winning 5-4.

Watch Viera’s goal below:

Arsenal’s next friendly is against Manchester United on the 28th followed by match against Liverpool on 1st of July. Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a better collective performance in the upcoming games

