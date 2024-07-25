Arsenal star set for bigger role this season as transfer approaches rejected

Arsenal have reportedly rejected multiple transfer offers for Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira this summer, as he’s had interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, Serie A and the Saudi Pro League.

That’s according to Graeme Bailey of TBR, with the journalist explaining that Vieira looks set to have more of a key role for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, and that there are high hopes for the 24-year-old despite his limited impact in his time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Vieira has shown some potential in his two years at Arsenal, but he’s struggled to perform consistently and that’s seen him miss out on a regular place in Arteta’s starting line up.

Still, it seems Arsenal have not been keen to make Vieira one of the players on their list for a potential sale this summer, with the Gunners said to have rejected multiple approaches for the player from clubs around Europe and in Saudi Arabia.

Vieira transfer: Are Arsenal making the right decision?

We know that Arsenal do look to be making some player sales, so is it the right call to keep hold of Vieira while the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson could be on the way out?

Fabrizio Romano has reported via his Daily Briefing column on Smith Rowe’s move to Fulham edging closer, while he yesterday also posted on X about Leicester City’s interest in Nelson…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Leicester City open talks with Arsenal for Reiss Nelson. Loan deal with obligation to buy, in talks over financial terms with Arsenal. Leicester, confident they can persuade Nelson if the clubs come to terms as he previously worked with Steve Cooper. pic.twitter.com/9F8VGpMgau — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2024

Arsenal fans will no doubt feel a special fondness for their homegrown players, which means there are surely a few who’d rather see Vieira leave than Smith Rowe or Nelson, but at the same time there’s also potential there for AFC to make pure profit from selling former academy players.

In this era of Financial Fair Play, it’s vital for clubs not to over-spend and to balance the books, so keeping someone like Vieira over Smith Rowe in the same position could end up being smart business.