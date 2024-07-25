West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a striker they were desperately looking for.

The Hammers have made new signings under Julen Lopetegui and strengthened their squad with three new additions.

Attacking midfielder Max Guilherme, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender Max Kilman have all joined the club as part of Lopetegui’s new era at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have reached agreement with Aston Villa to sign striker Jhon Duran, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

The journalist reported the update on his X account and mentioned that the agreement has been reached over the £35million transfer.

🚨 Jhon Jáder Durán (20) está a mínimos detalles de convertirse en nuevo jugador del #WestHam. Ya hay un acuerdo verbal con #AstonVilla por una cifra cercana a los 35M£ 🇨🇴 👀 Se espera que en las próximas se concrete la documentación para la firma del delantero colombiano pic.twitter.com/5YSYN4jKwY — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) July 25, 2024

The Hammers desperately needed a new addition upfront after struggling to score goals last season.

Michail Antonio has surpassed his peak and even when he was performing well for the club, he was never a prolific goal scorer.

Loeptegui now needs a striker who is a natural number nine and can lead the attack according to his playing style.

Duran will become another high profile sale from Aston Villa this summer after Douglas Luiz left to join Juventus.

After qualifying for the Champions, Villa have made a number of changes to their squad and added players to add more depth and quality to provide manager Unai Emery with better resources.

West Ham United need more defensive reinforcements

The Hammers have no intention to stop any time soon and they are now looking to add players in the defensive position to strengthen their back line.

They have been linked with a move for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Standard.