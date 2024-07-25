Barcelona chief gives encouraging signal over potential big-name transfer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick have both given responses to questions about the potential transfer of Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

The Spain international has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football in recent times, having really caught the eye in La Liga last season, as well as at Euro 2024 this summer as he helped his country win the competition.

When asked about the Williams deal, Barca president Laporta gave some particularly encouraging signals, as he suggested the Catalan giants are now once again in a healthier financial position that means they can compete for big-name signings like they used to.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s post quoting Laporta…

?? Barça president Laporta when asked about Nico Williams deal: "Our financial situation has improved a lot". "We're close to normality. Today, Barça can sign big names as we did our job". "We will clarify our financial situation soon". pic.twitter.com/1EYpTQx0mi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Barca’s new manager Flick was less keen to be drawn into discussing the potential signing of Williams, as the German tactician didn’t want to devote time to talking to someone who isn’t his player.

See below for Romano quoting Flick when he was asked about the possible arrival of Williams…

?? Hansi Flick on Barça and Nico Williams: “He’s not our player. Nico Williams is under contract with another club and I can’t say anything”. pic.twitter.com/mMKo8J2pdo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2024

Williams transfer could be a game-changer for Barcelona

After a difficult season in 2023/24, it would be a big boost for Barcelona to be able to land a talent as exciting as Williams, who has shown at the Euros what an effective partner he can be for Barca’s Lamine Yamal in attack.

With rivals Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, it’s vital for Barcelona to respond, and Williams is a similarly exciting talent that can change games with a moment of magic in attack.

The 22-year-old will surely be an upgrade on the likes of Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, who have not been consistent enough in the Barcelona attack in recent times.

It would have been exciting to see Williams moving to one of the Premier League’s top clubs, but it now seems increasingly likely that he’ll stay in La Liga instead.