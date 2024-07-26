Exclusive: Arsenal and Liverpool battling it out for €40m-rated winger

Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested in Borussia Dortmund winger, Donyell Malen.

The 25-year-old Dutch winger has a release fee of about €40m and his current contract at Signal Iduna Park will expire in the summer of 2026.

It’s not known whether either Premier League club will pay that figure or not, and that could make it tough for them to snap him up in this transfer period.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the transfer understand that Malen’s preference is a return to Arsenal, so the North Londoners believe they’re leading the race at this point.

The Gunners are eyeing a deputy for Bukayo Saka, because despite the England man’s extraordinary form, his workload has to be managed better.

Reiss Nelson was considered as a possible solution, but the Englishman failed to make an impression last season and is now likely to be sold.

Malen has apparently admitted that it would be a beautiful dream to return to the Premier League with Arsenal, having previously played for the club as a teenager.

Liverpool also see him as a potential back-up to Mohamed Salah on the right wing,