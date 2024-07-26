Exclusive: “Going to happen” – Agent confirms England international will move in the current window

With a month left of the current transfer window, things have remained relatively quiet, although one England international is expected to move before the end of August.

The European Championship clearly played a part in some deals not getting over the line, given that any players involved in the tournament would not have wanted to deal with other matters until their country exited the tournament.

From the point of view of those representing the Three Lions, they’ll have had to wait until after the final before touching base again with their agents and any interested parties.

There’s an expectation that things will start to pick up soon, and former agent, Jon Smith, believes that we’re in for a busy time because a number of clubs will be active.

England ace will move in this window

“Chelsea have got a lot of business to do because they need to sell some players, so it’s just a matter of who goes and when. It’s probably going to be the youngest guys in the system, because that system is better for Chelsea’s return on investment,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I think I’ve said it before, Victor Osimhen would fit so well for Chelsea and there’s been rumours that Napoli might let him go.

“Arsenal have bought well with Calafiori and I think there’ll be one or two more, with Nketiah moving at some point too.

“Something’s going to happen with Kalvin Phillips and something’s also going to happen with Ivan Toney.

“The market has been slow because of the European Championship, and it just needs one or two bigger deals to go through in order to open the tills for everyone else.

“Everyone’s obviously concerned about the FFP issues, but I still expect it to be very busy in the last 14-20 days of the window.

“Man United have got a lot to do, and not just because a large number of their admin staff are going either.

“Spurs will do something as will Liverpool. The Reds have done nothing which is a big surprise, but it’s kind of understandable if Arne Slot is taking his time before making his various moves.”

To learn that Ivan Toney will be on the move will certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons.

It’s long been rumoured that the England international would leave Brentford at the end of the 2024/25 season, but a lack of confirmed and substantial enough offers had appeared to put paid to that notion.

Clearly, Smith has the inside track on any deal, though he was less forthcoming on a potential destination.

Fans of various Premier League clubs up and down the country will be waiting to see who comes through their door over the next few weeks, and one would appear to be in line to welcome the Bees hit-man.