Exclusive: Al-Hilal negotiating for Barcelona ace but focus remains on Nico Williams

Barcelona are certainly keeping themselves busy in the transfer market this summer, though all of their current focus would appear to remain on Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.

It’s understood that the Catalan club’s financial situation has improved sufficiently that, if they can get the player’s and La Liga’s agreement, they’ll shortly be able to announce the Williams signing.

Such a high-profile permanent signing would’ve been unthinkable even a year ago, so kudos has to go to Joan Laporta and his board.

Vitor Roque could leave Barcelona this summer

Clearly, Barcelona need to sell players too in order to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play, and help may be at hand in the form of the Saudi Pro League.

“This is an important topic; Vitor Roque,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Al-Hilal have made contact with Barcelona and with the camp of the player, and they are prepared to start the negotiation with Barça.

“It’s not correct to say that there is already an agreement between Al-Hilal and Barça, but there are contacts ongoing between the clubs, and Al-Hilal are really interested in Vitor Roque.”

Whether or not Al-Hilal are successful in landing Vitor Roque, it does appear that the player’s future is away from Barcelona, just a year after signing for them.

As and when the Williams deal is done – or not – Barca are likely to then turn their attentions to his Spain team-mate, Dani Olmo.

The RB Leipzig player has kept his own counsel so far this summer, and until any club can pay his release clause, that’s arguably the best course of action for the player to take.

“Barca want Nico Williams as their absolute priority and all of their efforts are going into trying to get a deal done,” Romano added.

“They’re waiting for Nico’s final approval and for La Liga to give the green light to the deal, so it could be announced at any moment.

“Dani Olmo remains very appreciated by Barça, but he will only be discussed after the Nico story is clarified.”