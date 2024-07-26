Ange Postecolgou gives Tottenham transfer update amid quiet summer

Ange Postecoglou has reassured Tottenham fans the club is ‘working hard’ on securing new signings following a slow start to the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites have spent big on two youngsters in the current transfer window, signing Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgardens.

However, both those players are seen more as prospects for the future, with Tottenham failing to bring in any experienced players while letting the likes of Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave.

Naturally, fans are starting to get a little nervous at the lack of serious transfer activity from their club, especially with Spurs missing out on Champions League qualification in each of the last two seasons.

But Postecoglou — who is preparing for his second season in charge of Spurs — has insisted everyone at the club is hard at work and that ‘patience’ will be key this summer.

“This time of year it is pretty hard for supporters because they don’t have all the information. It’s fair to say there is plenty of misinformation out there, so it’s pretty hard to gauge,” he said (via Sky Sports).

“We are working hard towards bringing players in and it’s a process you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we’ve set out to do, that’s still the plan, and you have to stay disciplined.

“Sometimes the timings don’t work out. it doesn’t happen as quickly as you want and you don’t get them in the ideal time.

“But it’s really important you stay disciplined through that and not run off and chase other things.”

Tottenham’s pre-season preparations continue with a clash against Japanese side Vissel Jobe on Saturday following friendly victories over Hearts (5-1) and QPR (2-0).