“It would be a surprise” – Arne Slot has exciting transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool have still not made any signings in the summer transfer window.

The arrival of new manager Arne Slot filled Liverpool fans with hope of bringing new players to the club but it has not gone as expected.

The Reds have seen their rivals made some big moves this summer as Man United have signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro while Man City have signed Savinho and Arsenal are edging closer to Riccardo Calafiori.

The Merseyside club are currently not close to making any new signing this summer but Slot has provided an encouraging update for the Liverpool fans.

The manager spoke to the media on Liverpool’s preseason tour of the United States, as reported by Sky Sports:

“If there’s any news on that we will come to you. But we already have a very good team, where I am already really happy. It would be a surprise for all of us if we don’t bring any players in, so that will probably happen in the end. For now we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

The manager has praised the quality of his players while also admitting that he would be surprised if they do not sign a new player.

Liverpool will bring in a new defender this summer

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for a new defender and it is highly likely that they bring in a centre-back to partner Virgil Van Dijk in defense.

The future of some players also need to be sorted soon as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk have all entered the final year of their contract at Anfield.

Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy have a lot of work to do and with the Premier League season just less than a month away, it is time that they start acting soon and give the new signings a chance to work with new manager Slot.