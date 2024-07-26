Arsenal close to finalising their biggest-ever transfer after reaching an agreement

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is closing in on a transfer to Premier League club Fulham as the 23-year-old gets set for a new chapter in his career.

The English talent has been with Arsenal his entire career and many thought he was on course to become a superstar following his impressive 2021/22 campaign.

However, injuries have affected his development and recent seasons have seen Smith Rowe slip down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. The Englishman is not guaranteed many minutes at the Emirates Stadium this season and it would be best for the player to try a new challenge.

It now looks like that could be with Fulham as the Evening Standard report that the two Premier League clubs have agreed on a £35m transfer fee for Smith Rowe, which would be Arsenal’s biggest-ever sale.

The transfer is great business for the Gunners seeing as Smith Rowe only received 475 minutes of action last season in all competions.

The North London club can use the cash to recruit new players and should the transfer get over the line, it seems to benefit all the parties involved.

Fulham look set to beat Crystal Palace to Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham have not been the only club pursuing Smith Rowe this summer with Fabrizio Romano reporting the interest of Crystal Palace. Oliver Glasner is said to be a big admirer of the English talent and wanted to add the 23-year-old to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It is uncertain if the South London club still have a chance to win the race for Smith Rowe as it seems that Fulham are very close to signing the Arsenal player.

A move to Craven Cottage should be a positive one for the midfielder as he will be working with a top coach in Marco Silva. The Portuguese should help the Gunners’ talent develop further following some tough years in his career.