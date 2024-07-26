Arsenal are looking to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit and they have identified Sergi Roberto as a target.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired in June. He is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well as a defensive midfielder. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Arsenal in the short term.

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, Arsenal are one of the clubs hoping to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. Roberto has proven his quality at a top club over the years and he is certainly good enough for Arsenal as well.

The Gunners need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. Signing experienced players with quality could help them overtake Manchester City in the title race next season. They have missed out on the league title in the last two seasons and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

Sergi Roberto would be a useful addition

There is no doubt that they have a talented squad and a quality manager. However, they need more experience, leadership skills and quality to get over the line.

Meanwhile, Roberto has shown his quality in Spanish football over the years and it remains to be seen whether he is open to move to the Premier League. It will be an exciting opportunity for him at this stage of his career. The 32-year-old is versatile enough to operate in a number of roles and that will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they can get the deal done.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would represent a major coup for Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a contract with the player in the coming weeks.