Exclusive: Arsenal working on four departures as Calafiori arrives and striker chase begins

Arsenal FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Arsenal are now focused on player exits and will then concentrate – in the next few weeks of the transfer market – on landing a new striker, which has always been a great desire for Mikel Arteta.

After the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori – with an announcement expected by Monday – CaughtOffside sources Arsenal that the Gunners will prioritise the possible departures of Jakub Kiwior, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal are getting busy in the transfer market

For Kiwior, Inter remain in the race despite a failed initial approach. The Italian giants are going to have to improve their proposal in terms of the conditions and type of purchase in order to progress in negotiations for the former Spezia defender.

Leicester are increasing the pressure on Reiss Nelson as the Foxes anticipate there will be competition for the winger, given the strong interest shown, above all, by Everton.

Eddie Nketiah’s exit is almost certain, however, Marseille must also reformulate a new proposal in order to reach the finish line.

Eddie Nketiah is almost certain to leave Arsenal this summer

Unless there are any sensational 11th hour twists, the French club will put €30m on the table (€27m down + €3m add-ons).

Fulham are working to complete the final details of a transfer for Emile Smith Rowe and the green light for the English player may arrive over the weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Man United ace’s preferred destination revealed as West Ham agree terms for defender
Aston Villa landing Unai Emery’s dream target is difficult but one to watch – Romano
Chelsea and Real Madrid have started talks over swap deal of two key players

Finally, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is becoming a more concrete option for the North Londoners.

A meeting with the Portuguese giants is expected as soon as the scheduled exits are finalised.

More Stories Eddie Nketiah Emile Smith Rowe Jakub Kiwior Mikel Arteta Reiss Nelson Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.