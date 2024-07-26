Arsenal wary of Saudi Arabia interest in £45m talent, Gunners don’t want to sell

Arsenal are wary of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in Gabriel Jesus this summer but the Gunners do not want to sell the forward ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Brazilian has been at the North London club since moving from Man City in 2022 as part of a £45 deal. The 27-year-old thrived in Mikel Arteta’s team during his first season but last term was a bit tougher for the forward as he lost his starting spot to Kai Havertz.

Jesus’ season never gained any momentum as he suffered injuries at crucial moments. The Brazilian featured in 36 games in all competions for the Gunners, producing a reasonable eight goals and eight assists.

His 2023/24 campaign resulted in him missing out on a place in Brazil’s squad for the 2024 Copa America and that might provide Jesus with extra motivation heading into the new season.

Despite coming off an underwhelming season, that has not stopped Saudi clubs from being interested in the 27-year-old and according to Football Insider, Arsenal are braced for bids but are not looking to sell the former Man City star this summer.

Al-Ahli are one team believed to be interested in the Brazil international but more could arrive on the scene over the coming weeks as the forward is the type of player Pro League clubs have been targeting.

Could Gabriel Jesus leave Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal will not want to let Jesus go ahead of the new campaign as Mikel Arteta needs quality cover in all positions if the Gunners are to compete on every front this season. However, if a big bid arrives for the Brazil star, that could change things.

The 27-year-old may also be open to the move as he is not a starter at Arsenal and if the North London club sign a new number nine this summer, that may reduce his minutes further.

This could lead to frustration from the forward but the likelihood of the player wanting to fight for his place is also high.

Jesus is a versatile player and that will stand to him when it comes to competing for minutes at the Emirates. The former Man City star is unlikely to leave North London this summer but the Premier League giants will still be wary of any bids.