New Aston Villa signing as made 31-year-old want to quit the club

Aston Villa could be set to lose Alex Moreno this summer as the left-back wants to return to Spain following the signing of Ian Maatsen.

The 31-year-old has been at the Birmingham club since January 2023 having made the switch from Real Betis as part of £13.3m deal. That proved to be a bargain for the Premier League club as the full-back is a player Unai Emery has trusted at Villa Park.

Moreno has made 48 appearances for Villa so far, scoring three goals and assisting a further three.

Emery will not want to lose the player ahead of the new campaign getting underway next month but that might happen as Football Insider report that the left-back wants to leave Aston Villa and is keen on a return to Spain.

The report states that Villa will try to persuade Moreno to stay at the club but may be forced to reluctantly sell him if he continues to push for a move.

This has likely been brought on by the arrival of Ian Maatsen from Chelsea as the Dutch star is very likely to start at left-back for Unai Emery this season following his impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the last campaign.

Aston Villa are set for a big season

This season is a huge one for Aston Villa as the Birmingham club will return to the Champions League after many years away. Emery’s team hopes to kick on further and have been recruiting heavily in order to try and achieve this.

In addition to Maatsen, Villa have signed Amadou Onana, Samuel Iling-Junior, Ross Barkley, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin this summer.

Villa fans will be disappointed to see Moreno leave but they know they can afford to allow him to depart if he wishes as the club are stacked in that area of the pitch.