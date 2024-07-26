Exclusive: Aston Villa hold talks for 22-year-old German flyer

Aston Villa remain interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s 22-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi according to CaughtOffside sources.

Unai Emery appreciates the player’s talents and Aston Villa have already held talks with the Bundesliga club.

At present, however, no offer has been made, it’s thought because the Premier League outfit believe that the price that Dortmund have set (€40m) is too high.

CaughtOffside sources further understand that Villa plan to test Dortmund’s resolve by placing a bid at a lower price.

It’s worth mentioning that Adeyemi is also attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, but neither of the London clubs have made an official offer to Dortmund yet either.

Adeyemi is open to a move to the English top-flight but will always respect his club’s decision.

For now, his future remains in abeyance, and if no agreement can be reached on price, then the player will continue his career in Germany for the time being.

